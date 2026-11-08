Dwight Fletcher | Before God changes your situation, He may change you

It’s not only in action movies that people face impossible odds and succeed. In the Bible, and today, God allows His people to experience overwhelming situations, formidable opponents and uncontrollable circumstances. And just like in the movies, God designed the situation for your victory. But often, something needs to change within you, so that God can bring the results you want. Getting in alignment with God might be the next step towards overcoming impossible odds.

We have been following the story of Gideon, an ordinary man called by God to rescue Israel from the Midianites. Gideon questioned whether God was with his people and whether someone as insignificant as himself could make a difference. God promised him victory, but first, there was something he had to deal with at home.

Israel had drifted from God and turned to the worship of idols. So, before Gideon could lead the nation against its enemies, God gave him a personal assignment. He was to tear down his father’s altar to Baal, cut down the Asherah pole beside it, and build an altar to the Lord instead (Judges 6:25-26).

That was no small request. These objects were part of the community’s religious life, and removing them would come at great personal risk to Gideon. Yet, God could only rescue a people who were willing to look to Him for salvation. And that meant Gideon needed to confront what had taken God’s place in the lives of His people. Before Gideon could help change the nation’s circumstances, he had to obey God in his own life.

There is a lesson here for those of us asking God to change our circumstances. We pray for a better job, healthier relationships, financial breakthrough or a fresh start, but are we willing to let Him deal with us in the process? Sometimes we want God to remove the problems without examining the choices, attitudes or misplaced priorities that might be contributing to our situation.

This does not mean every hardship is merely your fault. The Midianites were cruel, Israel’s suffering was real, and God responded when the people cried out for help. But their story also reminds us that we cannot keep turning away from God while expecting to experience the fullness of life He intends for us.

Perhaps the question is not only, “God, when will You change my situation?” but also, “God, what needs to change in me?” It might be a habit you keep excusing, something that has taken God’s place in your life, a relationship you know is pulling you in the wrong direction, a compromise you have learned to justify, or a decision you keep postponing because obedience feels uncomfortable.

Gideon obeyed, even though he was afraid. Judges 6:27 tells us that he carried out God’s instructions at night because he was afraid of his family and the townspeople. He didn’t let fear control him and he didn’t wait for the fear to disappear. He aligned himself with God and as he was obedient, the Spirit of the Lord came upon him. (Judges 6:34).

Maybe the empowerment you desperately need to overcome your impossible odds is waiting on the other side of your obedience. God’s call came with His presence and power, and it’s the same today.

So, as you ask God to help you overcome the odds stacked against you, be open to the work He wants to do in your own heart. The breakthrough you need requires you to be prepared to handle what comes next.

Join us next week as we explore why God sometimes reduces what we rely on so we can learn to trust Him more. Until then, have a blessed week.