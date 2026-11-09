INDECOM probing two separate fatal police shootings in St Elizabeth

The Independent Commission of Investigations has launched probes into two separate fatal police shootings in St Elizabeth on Sunday.

Those killed have been identified as Dadrian White and Oshane Wright, both of St Elizabeth addresses.

The police report that in the first instance, around 4:00 a.m., a team conducted a targeted operation in search of White in the Monymusk, Red Bank community near Junction.

He was accosted and allegedly confronted the police and was shot and injured.

The police say a firearm was seized.

White was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to the police, White was under investigation for the murder of bartender Nicole Facey, who was killed in Red Bank in April.

In the second incident, about 5:00 a.m., the police say a team was an operation in the Williamsfield community when they were reportedly confronted by Wright, during which he was shot and injured.

The police say an illegal gun was seized.

Wright was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to the police, Wright was wanted for the January 2024 murder of his uncle, Desmond Wright, in Newcastle district in St Elizabeth.

- Rasbert Turner

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