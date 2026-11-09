Issa: Politicians, citizens too comfortable with underperformance

Businessman Christopher Issa has criticised successive political leaders for what he described as the poor stewardship of Jamaica, arguing that the country has become too comfortable with underperformance when it should be setting higher standards for national development.

Using the contrast between the limbo and high jump as an analogy for the country’s progress, Issa said Jamaica’s leaders and citizens must stop accepting declining standards and start demanding more from those entrusted with managing the nation’s resources.

“There is no gold medal for doing the limbo. We have become too comfortable with lowering the bar, and are too expert at doing the limbo,” he said on Saturday at Webster Memorial United Church’s 85th anniversary Stewardship Awards Ceremony, where he was the guest speaker.

Held under the theme, ‘Deepening Stewardship and Selfless Service’, the event honoured former local ministers and members for their years of commitment and service to the Half-Way Tree Road, St Andrew-based church.

Issa questioned whether Jamaica was making the most of its potential.

“This year, Jamaica marks 64 years of Independence. How history judges Jamaica’s performance over these 64 years – are we preparing our children for a country that is more prosperous, more educated and more secure than the one we live in? Or are we spending time arguing over who gets to manage Jamaica, and too little time on ensuring that Jamaica is properly managed?” he asked, drawing murmurs of agreement.

Everyday challenges

Issa argued that Jamaicans have long been accepting mediocrity from their stewards, pointing to everyday challenges to which they simply adapt.

“When our roads deteriorate, we learn to drive around the potholes. When our hospitals struggle, we praise the workers rather than focus on a system that gives them the resources needed. When our schools underperform, we celebrate isolated successes, instead of demanding excellence. And when promises are not fulfilled, we make new promises. In limbo, you win by going lower. In the high jump, you win by raising the bar and finding strength, discipline and determination to clear it,” he charged.

‘We must help ourselves’

The CEO of S Hotels Jamaica said the country was blessed with extraordinary natural beauty, a strategic geographical location, a rich cultural heritage and a people whose creativity, intelligence and resilience give it an enormous global footprint.

Still, he pondered how much more successful Jamaica could have been had successive administrations consistently prioritised education, infrastructure, productivity, technology and healthcare.

“We must help ourselves. We must raise the results so that our children inherit a Jamaica where they are not required to leave their homeland to fulfil their dreams. Raise it so they can inherit a Jamaica where excellence is expected, opportunity is widespread, and where public service is once again understood as a sacred trust,” he said.

The message, noted Reverend Astor Carlyle, was in keeping with Webster Memorial’s longstanding role in national development and community service.

He said the church’s 85 years of ministry represented more than a milestone, describing its presence as an important part of Jamaica’s national consciousness and the spiritual and personal development of those it serves.

He described Issa’s address as a national call for Jamaicans to see themselves as instruments of meaningful progress and prosperity, and a challenge to continue building the country beyond the walls of the church.

corey.robinson@gleanerjm.com