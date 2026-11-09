JDF honours sacrifice with monument to fallen soldiers

The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) unveiled its Fallen Soldier Monument, dubbed The Parade, at the Jamaica Military Museum and Library at Up Park Camp in Kingston last Thursday.

The monument, which is in honour of 26 fallen soldiers who died during military operations between 1976 and 2024, recognises their service, sacrifice and enduring contribution to Jamaica.

In her address at the ceremony, Chief of Defence Staff Vice Admiral Antonette Wemyss-Gorman, said the installation ensures the memory of these heroes is forever preserved in the collective history of the nation.

“As we gather to dedicate and unveil this monument in honour of the men and women of the Jamaica Defence Force who lost their lives while serving, we remember them with pride and with gratitude for what they gave to Jamaica. They have contributed to Jamaica’s security and that will endure through those they left behind. Through their courage, commitment, honour, integrity, loyalty and discipline, they helped shape the Jamaica Defence Force we serve in today,” she said.

Wemyss-Gorman said the JDF constructed the commemorative monument to honour those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to Jamaica.

“In the years ahead, recruits, serving members, visitors will stand here where we stand now; I hope they will pause. They will pause to learn about the people this monument seeks to honour. In doing so, they will learn a little about the history of the Jamaica Defence Force, the kind of service on which it is built,” she said.

“For those of us who wear the uniform, remembrance entails responsibility. We honour our fallen through the way we serve and support one another. We honour them by the integrity with which we carry out our duties entrusted to us by the people of Jamaica. As we unveil this monument this afternoon, we dedicate it to the memory of our fallen and to the service they gave to Jamaica. We will remember them,” she added.

The Parade features a striking arrangement of towering concrete columns, each representing members of the JDF standing shoulder to shoulder in formation on a parade ground. Between the columns are deliberate open spaces, symbolising the absence of service members who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Captain Hugh Douse explained that these intentional gaps represent fallen heroes whose absence continues to be deeply felt within the ranks.

“These voids symbolise our fallen heroes, those who have passed away as a result of their answer to duty’s call, and those whose absence is deeply felt within the ranks,” he told guests at the ceremony.

The memorial also features a wide, curved concrete bench designed to resemble outstretched arms offering an embrace. The structure provides a place for relatives, loved ones and grateful Jamaicans to sit, reflect and pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country.

“The Parade transforms grief into concrete geometry,” Douse said.

He noted that the JDF has traditionally honoured its fallen through the inscription of their names on the north-eastern wall of the Garrison Church of the Ascension, located on the army base. However, the force recognised the need for a dedicated space where members of the military and the wider Jamaican public could collectively remember those who gave their lives in service to the nation.

Douse said every element of the monument was carefully considered to ensure that its significance would be understood by generations to come.

“Each part was chosen so that a child who has never heard these names can stand here and understand that the ultimate sacrifice was given by those we honour,” he said.

He described the memorial as a place where families can honour their loved ones, younger generations can learn about the nation’s military history, and serving soldiers can reflect on the legacy of those who came before them.

“Today, here is a place where a mother can bring flowers, where a daughter can find her father’s name, and where a young soldier can stand and know the lineage he now walks in,” Douse said.

He added that the monument gives the nation a permanent place to acknowledge the courage and sacrifice of its service members, ensuring their contributions remain part of Jamaica’s collective memory.

“The nation has a place in which to say they were here, they served, and they are not forgotten.”

Michael Moulton, former force sergeant major, ex warrant officer class one, advocated for the creation of the monument to commemorate the fallen. The concept was approved by the general staff board.

The artistic concept and architectural design was developed by captain Matthew McFarlane and constructed by the One Engineer Regiment of the JDF.