Late cricket stalwart’s legacy lives on through scholarships

WESTERN BUREAU:

THREE YEARS after his death, the legacy of generosity, compassion and community service of the late Howard Deers, a former life member and first vice-president of the Montego Bay Cricket Club (MBCC), lives on through a scholar named in his honour.

This year’s Howard Deers Scholarship, which has been increased from $100,000 to $150,000, is being distributed annual through the MBCC, where Deers is fondly remembered for his many years of service.

For his widow, Lorna Deers, seeing two St James High School students benefit from this year’s scholarship has brought some comfort, knowing that his lifelong commitment to helping others continues beyond his passing.

“Still brokenhearted, but a scholarship in Howard’s honour is the best way anybody could honour him. He was a giver. He was just interested in kids, and there’s not a day you wouldn’t find him being kind to somebody,” she told The Gleaner at Thursday’s cheque presentation ceremony at St. James High School.

The beneficiaries, grade 10 student Rachel Clarke and grade 11 student Javari Reid, each received $75,000.

Deers, who was the first vice-president at the MBCC at the time of his passing, was remembered as a peacemaker whose generosity extended beyond cricket administration into his role as a senior justice of the peace.

“This scholarship means a lot to me, and I know that it would have meant the world to him. This is exactly what he would have wanted to be done in his honour,” she said.

REFLECTION

Reflecting on their union, she described him as a gentle, patient man who avoided unnecessary confrontation and whose quiet generosity often benefited people without public recognition.

“He passed away three years ago, and it’s still hard to be without him. But he left me with a lot of knowledge and peace, which I am drawing on to survive without him,” she shared.

MBCC President Glenford Elliot said the Howard Deers Scholarship, now in its third year, recognises Deers’ contribution to the organisation and a longstanding relationship with St James High School, whose students regularly utilise the club’s sporting facilities.

He expressed hope that future administrations would preserve the initiative and eventually expand it to benefit four or five students annually, depending on available financial resources.

“We plan to continue to make this annual presentation. Probably increase it as time goes along, depending on how we see the need and how our finances are,” Elliot said while explaining that these two students were chosen from a pool of six applicants.

He said the club initially allocated $100,000 for this year’s scholarship but increased the amount by $50,000 to accommodate two deserving students.

Georgia Green, the acting principal at St James High School, welcomed the assistance, noting that transportation costs, uniforms, textbooks and other educational necessities continue to present financial challenges for some families.

She praised the cricket club for recognising the importance of community partnerships in supporting students’ educational pursuits.

“We are always happy, and to know that our students have been given scholarships by our community members, we believe that for the community to invest in our children, that is a big way for them to move forward with their educational pursuits,” Green said.

“We believe that once you invest in them, it is an investment in education,” she added.

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com