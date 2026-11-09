Police warn of rising livestock theft as Yuletide season approaches, step up operations

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is warning farmers and members of the public about an emerging trend of large-scale livestock theft across the island, particularly involving cattle and goats, as the Yuletide season approaches.

The warning was issued by the JCF's Agricultural Protection Branch (APB), which is urging consumers to exercise caution when purchasing beef, goat meat and other livestock products.

The APB is encouraging members of the public to buy meat only from reputable and legitimate sources and to be wary of unusually low prices or suspicious transactions.

Business entities involved in the sale of meat are also being urged to exercise due diligence by verifying the legitimate ownership and origin of livestock before entering into transactions.

Meanwhile, the APB says it is intensifying its operational response to identify, disrupt and dismantle criminal networks involved in praedial larceny, livestock laundering, fraudulent livestock transactions, and the illegal slaughter and distribution of stolen animals.

Persons with information about livestock theft, illegal slaughtering, livestock laundering or suspicious agricultural transactions are being asked to contact the APB at 876-579-6636 or 876-402-1941, the police emergency number 119, or the nearest police station.

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