Scientists discover surprising heart benefits of eating avocado, mango

WASHINGTON DC (ANI):

Eating an avocado and a cup of mango daily may improve heart health in adults with prediabetes, according to a new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association and reported by the ScienceDaily website.

Researchers at the Illinois Institute of Technology found that participants who consumed one medium Hass avocado and one cup of fresh mango each day for eight weeks experienced improvements in blood vessel function and blood pressure, without gaining weight or increasing their overall calorie intake.

The findings may be particularly relevant to the estimated 98 million Americans living with prediabetes, a condition in which blood sugar levels are elevated but have not yet reached the threshold for Type 2 diabetes.

The study involved 82 adults aged 25 to 60 with prediabetes and overweight or obesity. Participants followed calorie-controlled diets based on typical American eating patterns. One group consumed avocado and mango daily, while the control group received carbohydrate-based foods with similar calorie content.

Researchers measured several markers of cardiovascular and metabolic health, including blood vessel function, blood pressure, blood sugar, inflammation and kidney function.

IMPROVE BLOOD VESSEL FUNCTION

One of the most significant findings involved flow-mediated dilation (FMD), a common measure of endothelial function, which assesses how effectively blood vessels expand in response to increased blood flow.

Participants consuming avocado and mango recorded a significant improvement in FMD, rising to 6.7 per cent. In contrast, FMD declined to 4.6 per cent among those in the control group. Researchers said the results suggest the fruit combination may help blood vessels function more effectively.

The study also found encouraging blood-pressure results, especially among men. Male participants in the control group experienced an average increase of 5 mmHg in central blood pressure, while those consuming avocado and mango recorded an average reduction of about 1.9 mmHg.

Researchers noted that, if maintained over time, such differences could have meaningful implications for cardiovascular health.

Importantly, these benefits occurred without significant changes in body weight or total energy intake, suggesting that dietary quality may influence heart health independently of weight loss.

“This research reinforces the power of food-first strategies to help reduce cardiovascular disease risk, particularly in vulnerable populations like those with prediabetes,” said Britt Burton-Freeman, principal investigator and professor at Illinois Tech.

“It’s an encouraging message: small, nutrient-dense additions, like incorporating avocado and mango into meals and snacks, may support heart health without the need for strict rules or major dietary overhauls,” she added.

Researchers found that participants consuming the fruits increased their intake of fibre, vitamin C and monounsaturated fats, nutrients associated with cardiovascular health. Improvements were also observed in certain indicators of kidney function, including estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR).

However, not all health measurements improved. Cholesterol levels, blood sugar readings and markers of inflammation remained largely unchanged compared with the control group.

MORE RESEARCH NEEDED

Researchers cautioned that the study’s findings should be interpreted carefully.

Although the trial benefited from a controlled feeding design and focused on whole foods rather than supplements, it lasted only eight weeks and involved a relatively narrow population of adults with prediabetes and excess weight.

In addition, the study measured cardiovascular risk indicators rather than long-term outcomes such as heart attacks or strokes. Further research will be needed to determine whether the observed improvements translate into lasting reductions in cardiovascular disease risk.

Mangoes and avocados contain complementary nutrients that may support cardiovascular and metabolic health. Mangoes provide fibre and vitamin C, while avocados supply fibre, unsaturated fats and potassium, nutrients linked to healthy blood pressure and cholesterol regulation.