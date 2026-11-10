Alleged serial larcenist among six charged in St Mary

An alleged serial larcenist is among six men who have been arrested and charged by the St Mary police following several weeks of investigations into incidents involving housebreaking, burglary and shopbreaking across the parish.

The police say 25-year-old Christopher Howell, otherwise called 'Young Boss', of Heywood Hall, St Mary, and Papine, St Andrew has been charged with shopbreaking.

Commanding Officer of the St Mary Police Division, Superintendent Anthony Wallace described Howell's arrest as the biggest breakthrough in the investigations.

Wallace said Howell is accused of breaking into a popular sports bar in Port Maria in May this year and stealing a Pot of Gold gaming machine, two roulette machines valued at $500,000 each, and an undetermined sum of cash.

According to Wallace, Howell confessed to the offence in a caution statement during a question-and-answer interview.

The police commander said Howell is also the prime suspect in another shopbreaking incident in January at Harmony Hall, Highgate, where a significant amount of cash was stolen and three poker gaming machines were damaged.

Meanwhile, 42-year-old Dimitri French, who is from St Ann, has been charged with burglary, housebreaking with intent and malicious destruction of property in connection with an incident at a popular hotel on October 28.

Thirty-five-year-old Howard Flemmings has also been charged with larceny from a dwelling following an incident at the home of a businessman between November 6 and 7.

Additionally, police sources said 52-year-old Joseph Rose and 41-year-old Deyon McLeod have been charged with receiving stolen property.

Another man, 52-year-old Ralston Whyte of Mason Hall, St Mary, has been charged with larceny after he allegedly stole $25,000 from a house.

Wallace said the police clampdown was continuing to yield results through a strong partnership between citizens and the police.

Investigations are ongoing.

- Gareth Davis Snr

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.