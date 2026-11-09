NWC: Low water pressure continues in sections of St Catherine, St Andrew

The National Water Commission (NWC) says customers in sections of St Catherine and St Andrew continue to experience low water pressure and intermittent supply disruptions due to a mechanical issue at the Well W facility.

In a statement on Monday, the NWC said its maintenance team is assessing the problem to determine the remedial work required.

The Commission says customers will be advised of the expected date for full restoration once the assessment is completed.

Among the affected areas are Spanish Town Road, Majesty Gardens, Marcus Garvey, Hamilton Gardens, Molynes Road, Washington Boulevard and sections of downtown Kingston.

Other affected communities include Christian Gardens and Pen, Newland Road, Cumberland, Cedar Grove, Edgewater, Waterford, Gregory Park, Braeton, Independence City, Hellshire, Eltham Acres, Eltham Park and Eltham Vista.

The NWC has apologised for the inconvenience and is urging customers to be patient as its team works to address the issue.

Customers seeking updates may contact the Commission's toll-free customer care line at 888-225-569 or follow @nwcjam on social media.

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