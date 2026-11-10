PAJ hails Christopher Serju as distinguished journalist

The Press Association of Jamaica (PAJ) has hailed veteran journalist Christopher Serju as a distinguished professional who was committed to his craft.

Serju passed away on Monday morning after a brief illness.

In a statement, the PAJ said Serju belonged to a generation of journalists who understood that the stories that mattered most were not always those that commanded the biggest headlines.

It said that throughout his distinguished career, Serju demonstrated that journalism's value lay not only in holding the powerful to account, but also in highlighting the people, communities and industries whose contributions to national life were often overlooked.

The association highlighted his extensive reporting on agriculture and the environment, noting that he recognised the importance of telling the stories of those who work the land, sustain livelihoods and contribute to Jamaica's development.

Serju worked at both The Gleaner and the Jamaica Observer and received multiple PAJ National Journalism Awards during his career.

The PAJ described him as a respected colleague and a faithful journalist who chronicled the nation's affairs, adding that his contribution to Jamaican journalism deserved to be remembered.

"Christopher spent much of his professional life telling the stories of others. Today, it is his story that deserves to be told, his contribution that deserves to be remembered," the association said.

On behalf of its executive and members, the PAJ extended condolences to Serju's family, friends and colleagues.

"The headlines he wrote will fade with time, but the value of the stories he told, and the lives they touched, will endure," the PAJ added.

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