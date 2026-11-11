Community search leads to arrest of Portmore burglary suspect

A search by community members in Portmore, St Catherine, led to the capture of a man who allegedly broke into a neighbour’s house.

The accused, 23-year-old labourer Tajay Melbourne, of North Greater Portmore, has been charged with burglary.

Reports are that about 3:50 am on Sunday, the complainant securely locked his house before leaving.

He was later alerted that intruders had broken into the premises after prising open a grille.

The house was reportedly ransacked.

The complainant alerted other residents, who launched a community search that resulted in Melbourne’s capture.

He was handed over to the police and, following a question-and-answer session in the presence of his attorney, was arrested and subsequently charged.

His alleged accomplice remains at large.

A court date is being finalised for Melbourne’s appearance.

- Rasbert Turner

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