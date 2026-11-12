Hampden farmers want to go commercial with bamboo

Western Bureau:

The Hampden Community Development Committee (HCDC), in Trelawny, is seeking to acquire 40 acres of the 3,600 acres of Hampden Sugar Factory lands, which have largely remained idle since the factory switched from sugar production to rum in 2002. The group intends to use the land to grow edible bamboo shoots and bamboo for furniture making.

The former Hampden Sugar Factory and surrounding lands, which are owned by the Sugar Company of Jamaica (SCJ), were leased, along with the Long Pond Sugar Factory, to Everglades Farms in 2009, With sugar production scaled back significantly, former sugar workers were left without a stable income.

The community group, led by Patricia Barnaby, believes the bamboo project has the potential to generate income and employment for residents, who are seemingly pleased with the opportunities on offer.

“We have a group of farmers who are seeking legal permission to grow short-term crops on the land and to get into the growing of bamboo for edible shoots and bamboo for the making of furniture,” Barnaby told The Gleaner. “Gladstone Rose, the chairman of the Bamboo Industry Association of Jamaica (BIAJ), is planning to teach us how to plant and manage bamboo from shoots to tall bamboo suitable for furniture making.”

When contacted by The Gleaner, Rose said the harvesting of edible bamboo shoots has significant potential to generate foreign exchange and employment, and could prove to be a sound investment, given the additional earning opportunities offered by bamboo by-products.

“We are presently importing edible bamboo shoots in cans for use in hotels across Jamaica,” said Rose. “From the shoots, bamboo flour can be made. The flour can be used to make pizza crusts and biscuits.

“This venture can provide employment and business opportunities as bamboo can also be used to make charcoal, which can be exported to the United States.”

According to Rose, should the HCDC secure the lease arrangement it is seeking from Everglades Farms, which he is confident it will, his organisation plans to work closely with the Hampden farmers to develop a viable bamboo economy.

“Our aim is to work towards developing collaboration standards to encourage commercial opportunities,” he said, noting that bamboo plants are already growing in clusters on the Hampden property.

“The shoots are seasonal, lasting from May to November. We hope to catch the next season beginning May 2027.”

Johnny Hamilton, owner and manager of Bamboo Jamaica, which is based in St Catherine, has endorsed the initiative by the Trelawny farmers, pointing to the success of his own business, which he started in 1990.

editorial@gleanerjm.com