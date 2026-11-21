When Alex Gayle visited NCB’s Duke Street branch for a bank statement, he did not expect to leave with a $20,000 Courts gift voucher.

A missing puzzle piece hidden beneath his seat during an NCB Foundation scavenger hunt turned an ordinary trip to the bank into an unexpected windfall.

The 26-year-old clearance clerk and mechanic from Kingston, who has been an NCB customer since childhood, used the voucher to buy a microwave.

“I needed a new microwave, so for me it was a big, big deal,” Gayle said. “That was one less thing I had to find money for. Even if it was just a thousand dollars, I would’ve appreciated it. I want to thank NCB Foundation because it really helped me out.”

Gayle was one of 14 customers whose wishes were granted during a surprise visit by the foundation to the Duke Street branch ahead of the official launch of Grant a Wish on October 22.

Recovery assistance

Now in its 14th year, the programme runs until December and includes $12 million in recovery assistance for people and communities still grappling with the effects of Hurricane Melissa.

A year after the storm, the funding will help repair homes, restore livelihoods and support rehabilitation work at eligible schools, health facilities and community centres in Westmoreland, St Elizabeth, Manchester, Clarendon, St Ann, Trelawny, St James and Hanover.

“For many Jamaican families, recovery is about restoring stability, livelihoods and hope,” said Belinda Williams, acting CEO of NCB Foundation. “Grant a Wish allows us to listen and respond to real needs in practical, personal ways. Sometimes one meaningful act of support can help a family move from coping to rebuilding.”

From November 30 to December 11, the foundation will grant 14 wishes each working day as part of its Week of Wishes campaign, distributing a total of 140 wishes. Customers and members of the public will also have opportunities to participate through branch activities, online giveaways and other promotions.

During the same period, the foundation will accept online applications for its Medical Assistance Wish, which will provide up to $1 million towards an eligible medical need.

Applicants are required to complete the form at jncb.com/grantawish and submit a letter from their doctor or medical institution. Funds will be paid directly to the healthcare provider.