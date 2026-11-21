Two former students of Arcadia Primary and Infant School have each received a $50,000 grant to support their transition to Morant Bay High School, where they earned places for the 2026/27 academic year based on their Primary Exit Profile (PEP) results.

The grants, provided by the Morant Bay High School Alumni Association (MBHSAA), were presented during the school’s National Alumni Day observance on October 14.

Roshane Reid-Koomson, executive director of the Jamaica Cancer Society, and an alumna of both schools, led the Arcadia Community Giveback initiative, which forms part of the MBHSAA’s annual alumni celebrations.

Reid-Koomson said her early years at Arcadia Primary and Morant Bay High School helped shape her, and she remains grateful for the foundation both institutions provided.

“Today, I serve as executive director of the Jamaica Cancer Society. I credit the foundation I received at Arcadia Primary for helping me get here. A good school and a good education can make a significant difference in a person’s life,” she said.

At Morant Bay High, Reid-Koomson passed 10 CSEC subjects and completed several CAPE units. She said her academic achievements helped her build a successful career and strengthened her belief that a strong education can open opportunities for other students.

“A good school does more than provide an education. It helps children build confidence, form relationships and make connections. That is where networking begins,” she said. “I am especially happy when students from Arcadia do well in their PEP examinations and earn places at Morant Bay High School. I want to see them supported as they take that next big step.”

ENCOURAGEMENT TO STUDENTS

Since 2025, the Arcadia Community Giveback initiative has awarded grants totalling $150,000 to three recipients. Reid-Koomson hopes the support will encourage Arcadia students to work hard as they prepare for PEP and motivate more families to consider the school as it works to strengthen enrolment.

McIntosh said the initiative has given the school a meaningful way to recognise students’ achievements and encourage those preparing for PEP.

“Danielle and Adranique’s achievement are an inspiring example for students preparing to sit PEP. Their hard work has earned them places at Morant Bay High School, and this grant recognises and rewards their success as they take the next step in their education. We hope their example will motivate other students to stay focused and work towards their goals. We are grateful to the alumni for investing in our students and supporting our school community,” she said.

The Arcadia Community Giveback initiative has also supported a range of activities at the school, including a parent engagement session, a mini career expo, a vision-board activity and a parenting seminar. Other projects have included temporary roof repairs to address leaks and a beautification effort that involved planting flowers at the school’s entrance. Alumni and community members have led or supported these activities.

Reid-Koomson hopes the initiative will encourage a lasting culture of giving among alumni and other community members.

“I hope these activities will inspire others to give back. The students who receive support today may one day help another child, whether through a small act or on a much larger scale. Every effort to support a child’s development matters,” she said.