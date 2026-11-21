A Rwandan swimmer competing at the Special Olympics Caribbean Beach Games in Montego Bay, St James, has died after being found unresponsive in the sea on Friday.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:30 a.m., just minutes after the Games began at Harmony Beach Park.

It is reported that 24-year-old Pascal Mushimiyimana, who was from Karongi, Rwanda, got into difficulties while competing.

Officials reportedly became concerned after noticing that no finishing time had been recorded for him. Subsequent checks failed to locate the athlete on land, prompting an alert and a search.

Mushimiyimana was later found in the water.

According to an eyewitness, blood was seen around the swimmer’s mouth when he was removed from the water.

He was subsequently transported to hospital by ambulance and later pronounced dead.

Events at the competition, which runs from November 18 to 22 and features approximately 200 athletes from several countries, were suspended for the rest of the day.

Sports Minister Olivia Grange said she was saddened by the tragedy.

“I am trying to ascertain the circumstances which led to this incident and will be scheduling a meeting with the organisers as soon as possible to discuss this matter,” she said.

“We are working to provide support to all athletes, coaches and everyone who will be affected by this tragedy,” she added.

The incident is being investigated.

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