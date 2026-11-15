From disconnection to belonging - Asia youth initiative marks five years

When members of the Asia Seventh-day Adventist Church became concerned about people drifting away from the congregation during the COVID-19 pandemic, they decided that simply inviting them to return was not enough. They would go looking for them.

That decision gave birth to ‘I Come For You’, a youth-led evangelistic initiative preparing for its fifth annual staging, November 14–28, with a renewed focus on reaching people who feel overlooked, disconnected or forgotten.

What began as an effort to reconnect absent members, particularly young people, has evolved into an initiative combining creative Bible presentations, community outreach and opportunities for young people to develop and use their abilities.

First Elder of the Asia SDA Church, Errol Isaacs, recalled that the idea emerged during a Personal Ministries Committee meeting, where church leaders discussed ways to reconnect with members who were no longer actively involved.

“Instead of simply calling or messaging them to return, we decided to go for them. That was how the ‘I Come For You’ initiative was born,” Isaacs explained.

Over the years, the initiative has expanded beyond its original focus. While its two-week evangelistic series remains central, organisers have introduced interactive learning experiences, Bible quizzes, youth-led presentations and community service projects.

Past editions have featured a replica of the biblical sanctuary erected inside the church, youth-written devotional magazines and interactive Bible lessons. The 2025 edition, themed ‘Dare to Be a Daniel’, challenged participants to put their faith into action through activities such as Dare to Read, Dare to Pray, Dare to Fast and Dare to Serve.

Youth Elder and one of the initiative’s organisers, Brendon Coleman, said the approaches were designed to make the Gospel more relatable and engaging.

“Each year, we’ve explored new approaches to presenting the Gospel, making it not just something people hear, but something they experience,” Coleman said.

Beyond the presentations, the initiative has provided opportunities for young people to develop confidence, discover their abilities and take active roles in the church’s mission.

Coleman said its greatest achievement, however, was not the programmes organised but the lives transformed through the initiative.

“It’s the lives that have been touched, the decisions made for Christ, and the people who have come to know Him personally. Ultimately, that’s why we do what we do,” he added.

Each annual staging has recorded baptisms, with organisers also seeking to encourage continued spiritual growth beyond the meetings.

For Sherika Reid, who was baptised during the 2025 series, the experience marked an important step in her spiritual journey. Although she did not initially feel ready, encouragement from her church family and friends helped her take that step of faith.

“Since then, I have continued attending church and becoming more involved in church activities to strengthen my walk with God,” Reid shared.

Pastor Donald Valentine believes that creating opportunities for young people to lead in evangelism is essential to the church’s mission.

“Throughout the Bible, young people are shown playing important roles in advancing God’s mission. Their involvement in evangelism should therefore not be viewed as an initiative driven solely by adults, but as an essential part of the church’s mission,” Valentine said.

He added that empowering young people to share the Gospel strengthens evangelistic efforts while fostering spiritual growth among the youth and the wider congregation.

A renewed mission to reach the unseen

As ‘I Come For You’ marks its fifth staging, organisers are returning to the concern that inspired the initiative: reaching those who may feel forgotten.

This year’s theme, ‘SEEN: Who Am I that God Cares?’, explores identity, belonging and self-worth, while affirming the Christian belief that every individual is known and valued by God.

The message will extend beyond the sermons, with plans to identify individuals in the surrounding community whose needs may have gone unnoticed, and explore practical ways to assist them.

This year’s series will feature Dr Kenroy Campbell, assistant professor at Northern Caribbean University, as the main speaker. Meetings started yesterday and will continue until November 28 at the Asia SDA Church, with Saturday sessions beginning at 9:15 a.m. and Sunday-to-Wednesday meetings at 7 p.m. The programmes will also be streamed live on the church’s YouTube channel.

As the initiative enters its fifth year, organisers hope to continue inspiring spiritual decisions, developing young leaders and encouraging practical expressions of care for others.

For Isaacs, the mission remains as relevant today as it was when the initiative began.

“‘I Come For You’ is God’s mission, and we are simply a part of that mission,” he said.

Roscene Coleman is Adventist youth leader and communications secretary, Asia Seventh-day Adventist Church