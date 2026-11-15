JLP Conference | PM says Jamaica stands by Cuba despite abstaining from UN embargo vote

Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness says that, contrary to recent accusations suggesting otherwise, Jamaica stands in support of Cuba despite having abstained from voting on the recent United Nations resolution calling for an end to the United States' embargo against that country.

Addressing the Jamaica Labour Party's (JLP) Special Delegates Conference at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St James today, Holness, who is the leader of the JLP, said that Jamaica's approach to foreign policy must be practical and beneficial to Jamaicans locally and abroad.

He asserted that the Opposition, which has challenged the Government's decision to abstain from voting on the resolution, is mistaken in its criticisms of Jamaica's abstention.

He said that the Government is not afraid to explain its reasons for the decision if asked.

"We support a strong multilateral system that protects the voice of small states. But under my leadership, Jamaica will never dip our toes in any single ideological agenda or grouping or be drawn into unnecessary conflicts for mindless support of outdated rhetorics," said Holness.

"We stand in solidarity with the people of Cuba. We want our brothers and sisters there to enjoy the same political and economic freedoms we have here," Holness added.

"We believe that constructive dialogue between the United States and Cuba, and greater reforms in Cuba, will provide the only practical path to resolve the longstanding economic isolation of Cuba and avoid conflict in the region."

The Prime Minister noted that Jamaica will continue to accept skilled professionals from Cuba who come to work in local sectors, including health and education.

- Christopher Thomas

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