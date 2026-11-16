Holness announces island-wide clean-up campaign, pushes for more garbage trucks

Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness has announced plans for an island-wide campaign to clean up and maintain cities, towns and public spaces, while urging the finance minister to consider doubling a request for 30 new garbage trucks.

Addressing the Jamaica Labour Party’s special delegates’ conference at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St James on Sunday, Holness said the initiative would be launched in the next Budget.

He identified the cleanliness and orderliness of public spaces as a major concern in St James and across the country.

“One of the greatest complaints that we have here in St James, and indeed in all our towns and our cities, is that the public space is not clean, the public space is not orderly,” he said.

Holness said the campaign would go beyond an initial clean-up, with a focus on maintaining public spaces at an acceptable standard.

He noted that the finance minister already had a request for 30 new trucks and urged her to explore increasing that number to 60 to improve garbage collection.

“I’m going to say to the Minister of Finance, see how best you can double that amount so that we can have more effective garbage collection throughout the country,” he said.

The prime minister also signalled that he would meet with mayors, stressing that responsibility for clean communities rests with both central and local government.

He said mayors and councillors must take a more active role, including engaging homeowners about how they dispose of their garbage.

“This is not just a central government problem, it is also a local government problem,” Holness said.

He argued that parish councils must look beyond collection and give greater attention to residents’ waste-disposal practices as part of efforts to make the country more beautiful and appealing.

- Khanique McDaniel

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