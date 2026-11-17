Conservationist Melvyn Tennant, affectionately known as Jamaica’s ‘Turtle Man’, leaves behind a lasting legacy of protecting endangered sea turtles and helping thousands of hatchlings make their way safely to the sea.

Tennant, who died on November 14, was a retired teacher who moved to Jamaica in 2003. He became a leading figure in turtle conservation in Oracabessa, St Mary, where what began as plans for a quiet retirement evolved into a decades-long mission to protect the endangered species.

After settling at a home overlooking Gibraltar Beach, he discovered that nesting turtles were being killed and their eggs removed. That discovery prompted him to begin protecting the animals and their nesting grounds.

He founded Sea Turtles Jamaica in 2005. The community-based conservation effort has helped release more than 300,000 critically endangered hawksbill hatchlings into the ocean.

His work involved monitoring beaches, protecting nests and keeping detailed records of returning turtles. Through organised releases, he also gave Jamaicans and visitors an opportunity to witness hatchlings making their first journey to the sea.

Tennant’s contribution earned him a 2018 Gleaner Honour Award and appointment as a Member of the Order of the British Empire in 2021 for services to marine conservation in Jamaica.

- Khanique McDaniel

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