A truck driver was killed in a fiery crash along the Williamsfield leg of the PJ Patterson Highway on Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred about 8:50 am and involved a Freightliner truck carrying only the driver.

According to police reports, the truck was travelling west in the right lane when its left front tire blew out, causing the driver to lose control.

The truck veered off the roadway to the left, crashed into a metal guardrail and overturned onto its left side before catching fire, trapping the driver inside.

Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch, Lloyd Darby, told The Gleaner that this was the second incident in less than a month a blown-out tire caused a fatal crash.

“We must implore drivers, check your vehicle for defects before going out on the road, especially tires. We want to end this kind of loss of life that is due to defective vehicles,” he said.

Seventeen firefighters and two units from the May Pen and Mandeville fire stations responded to the scene.

Latest figures from the Road Safety Unit show that 303 people have been killed in 260 crashes on the nation's roads up to Tuesday. This compares with 329 fatalities from 289 crashes during the corresponding period last year.

- Sashana Small

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