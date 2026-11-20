The Santa Cruz police in St Elizabeth are seeking to locate the mother of a newborn baby boy who was found abandoned on the front step of a house in Secret View, Santa Cruz, on Thursday night.

The baby, believed to be about two weeks old, was discovered by a man at his home at approximately 8:30 pm.

The man reportedly heard what sounded like a cat crying on his doorstep. However, when he went outside to investigate, he discovered the infant.

He subsequently took the baby to the Santa Cruz Police Station.

The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) has been contacted to assist with the matter.

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