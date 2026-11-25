Finance Minister Fayval Williams on Tuesday sought to defend a $10-billion cut in capital expenditure in the First Supplementary Estimates of Expenditure, which was debated and passed.

During a meeting of the Standing Finance Committee of Parliament, Opposition Spokesman on Finance Julian Robinson quizzed his government counterpart on the reason for the reduction.

Williams indicated that the Government had projected $15 billion for investments, of which $10 billion was earmarked for projects to be rolled out by the National Reconstruction and Resilience Authority (NaRRA).

“Given where we are in this fiscal year and the fact that NaRRA is getting stood up now, people are being hired and programmes are being decided on, and, as we look to the end of the fiscal year, there is the recognition that the sums allocated would not be spent and so we reallocated it to other programmes,” she explained.

However, Robinson wanted to know the specific NaRRA projects that the reduction in the capital budget would impact.

He also asked for clarity on whether NaRRA would be able to implement any of its capital projects before the end of the current fiscal year in March 2027.

Responding, Williams said: “The specific projects are being discussed and developed by the prime minister and the team at NaRRA.”

But Robinson pressed Williams on the issue, as he sought answers on how the Government intends to implement these NaRRA projects when they have not yet been selected.

Williams said the projects that NaRRA will undertake are large and require consultation, planning, scoping and preparation.

“As soon as everything is in place, you will begin to see the full implementation of these very large projects,” she added.

The opposition spokesman further challenged Williams, saying, “Since you can’t answer, I am going to assert that none of these projects are going to be done by March 31, 2027, given the administration’s poor track record of spending your capital budget [and] the significant delays you have in just executing existing projects.”

Williams said the proposed amendment of the Public Procurement Act will pave the way for NaRRA to “sprint” once the legislation is passed.

edmond.campbell@gleanerjm.com