WESTERN BUREAU:

Fourteen-year-old Ariana Brown of Manning’s School in Westmoreland wore a calm but triumphant smile on Tuesday after becoming the Zone Three champion in The Gleaner’s Children’s Own Spelling Bee Competition 2026-2027.

Ariana was one of 17 competitors from across St James, Hanover, and Westmoreland contesting the title at the Holy Trinity Church in Montego Bay, St James.

She claimed victory after 22 rounds of elimination by successfully spelling the word A-N-O-N-Y-M-O-U-S. Her victory also cemented her position as Westmoreland’s parish champion.

Tasheka Gordon of Supreme Preparatory and Kindergarten School was crowned the St James parish champion, spelling A-C-E-T-Y-L-E-N-E to claim that title.

Meanwhile, Raynor Bucknor of Sandy Bay Primary School emerged the Hanover parish champion after correctly spelling C-A-S-S-E-T-T-E.

Ariana admitted that, while she initially felt nervous, she was proud to have successfully claimed the zone championship. She attributed her success to the careful guidance of her coach, Barrington Wilson.

Prior to the start of the competition, Spelling Bee Coordinator Racquel McLean encouraged the participants not to rush their words, but to take time in considering what they were spelling and to ask for meanings, alternative pronunciations, word origins and parts of speech if they needed more clarity before spelling.

Tuesday’s competition was the third to be held under its current format following the return of the competition after a two-year break.

The new format sees neighbouring parishes competing at designated venues, with each parish producing its own champion and the top overall performer receiving the zone title.

This year’s previous two zone competitions were held in St Thomas on November 17, and in St Ann on November 19. The Zone One competition included spellers from St Thomas and Portland, while the Zone Two competition’s spellers came from St Mary, St Ann, and Trelawny.

The next zone competition will take place in Manchester on Thursday, covering participants from Manchester, St Elizabeth, and Clarendon.

Following that staging, the final zone competition will be held in St Andrew on December 1, with participants from St Catherine, Kingston, and St Andrew.

christopher.thomas@gleanerjm.com