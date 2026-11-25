WESTERN BUREAU:

After years of lobbying, restoration work on the Hanover Municipal Corporation’s (HMC’s) office complex in Lucea is now within reach, with funding now in place and only for the Jamaica National Heritage Trust (JNHT) to give the nod to pave the way for the project to begin.

The 186-year-old building, which is a designated national monument, has deteriorated significantly over the years, with a leaking roof and persistent mould infestation creating health concerns for members of staff.

“As soon as we get this no-objection letter from the JNHT, we will get the work done,” David Gardner, the chief executive officer of the HMC, said at a recent meeting of the HMC. “The matter is so important and urgent that, if it means that we have to put many other things on hold, we will just have to do so.”

The building, which is situated at Bustamante Square in the heart of Lucea, Hanover, is revered for its Georgian-style architecture, which has given it an iconic status in the seaside town.

Lucea Mayor Sheridan Samuels had previously told the media that he was eager to see the building restored but explained that, because of its status as a national monument, the HMC cannot undertake any repairs or refurbishment without prior approval from the JNHT.

Over recent years, the HMC has been floating the idea of transferring some services to other locations after the Hanover Health Department said the conditions were not suitable for the workers and warned that it could be ordered closed if the requisite repairs were not carried out.

The physical structure of the building, which was viewed as secondary to the mould-infestation problem, was made worse during the passage of Hurricane Melissa as there was further damage to the roof, ceiling and windows on the building, further exposing the staff to the elements.

Earlier this month, Heatha Miller-Bennett, member of parliament for Hanover Western, made an urgent plea to the Ministry of Local Government to even undertake minor repairs to improve the working environment inside.

“The health of members of staff are being affected ... , while they are being called on to serve the public on behalf of the people of Jamaica,” Miller-Bennett said, adding that she had received numerous complaints about the worsening working conditions.

Samuels said representatives of the JNHT carried out a technical assessment of the building in October and reviewed the proposal put forward by the HMC for rehabilitation work.

“I am giving the assurance that the corporation will continue to pursue the fixing of the roof and other remedial work as a matter of great urgency,” he said, expressing confidence that, having seen the situation first-hand, the JNHT will treat the no-objection letter as a priority.

editorial@gleanerjm.com