Councillor Scean Barnswell is demanding that the Association of Local Government Authorities of Jamaica (ALGAJ) withdraw its declaration of Winston Maragh as president within seven days or face legal action.

In a letter dated November 24, 2026, addressed to ALGAJ General Secretary James Samuels, Barnswell, who is the People’s National Party (PNP) councillor for the Hayes Division in Clarendon, asserts that Samuels had no authority to issue the declaration post meeting, and that the term-limit rule cited for his disqualification does not apply to him.

“When he alluded that I contested three terms, he is being disingenuous,” Barnswell told The Gleaner.

The ALGAJ’s annual general meeting (AGM) last Friday ended abruptly without a leadership election after a last-minute objection was raised against Barnswell.

Barnswell and incumbent Maragh were contesting the election for presidency of the non-partisan representative organisation for councillors and mayors across Jamaica.

Served three terms

The objection was brought forward by Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) councillor for the Troja Division in St Catherine, Robert Grandison, who argued that Barnswell was not qualified to run because he previously served three terms as president.

Despite protests from Barnswell and other PNP councillors, the meeting was halted.

A subsequent letter from Samuels on Monday informed councillors that an investigation into Barnswell’s nomination had disqualified him, and that Maragh has been elected president unopposed.

But Barnswell maintained that James had no power to declare a presidency after the meeting. He emphasised that the members should be able to participate fully in the election of its executive, and raised concerns that the meeting was not officially adjourned and he was not given any notice of the investigation into his nomination and an opportunity to respond.

Further, he said, any decision on the outcome of the election should come from the Electoral Office of Jamaica, which conducted the polls.

Barnswell acknowledged in his letter that he served three terms as president after being elected in November 2013, and re-elected in July 2014 and September 2016 before stepping down in October 2017. But he contends that the association’s constitution, specifically Rule 10, does not bar him from running again.

He stated that the association’s constitution is the schedule to the ALGAJ (Incorporated and Vesting) Act, 2004, and forms part of the statute under Section 8(1).

Under Rule 10, officers hold office “for one year, or until the next annual meeting of the association”, and “shall be eligible for re-election, not exceeding three (3) terms”, he noted.

Barnswell argued that he is not ineligible for re-election because Rule 10 limits incumbent officers to three terms of re-election and, at the time of his nomination, he was a general member seeking election and not an incumbent.

He added that he was only re-elected twice.

Further, he said the rule contains no lifetime ban, has not been amended, and that statutory restrictions on members’ rights must be interpreted strictly.

He also disputed the association’s claim of an AGM in 2012, saying that it was a special meeting.

“There was no AGM in 2012. I was just elected as the interim chairman because the association was basically in limbo. So, when he said that I contested three elections, it was only two – 2014, 2016,” he said.

He stressed that, if a resolution cannot be agreed, then “it will be for the court to determine”.

Meanwhile, Maragh, JLP councillor for the Rocky Point Division in Clarendon, said the letter has been received and that a fulsome response will come shortly. He maintained, however, that Barnswell is ineligible for the post.

He insisted that there was an election for presidency in 2012 where Barnswell was first elected.

“He (Samuels) went through the file, he saw all communication – the minutes of the meeting, the messages that we sent out, the letters that we sent out and all of that – to satisfy himself that this gentleman did do three terms as well. He, the general secretary, was also a part of all of these happenings from those days back,” Maragh said.

“I have no idea why he is doing all of this ‘cause he knows differently,” he continued.

Barnswell, in the meantime, is insisting that he has not withdrawn his nomination and is calling for a fresh meeting to be convened.

He is also demanding to know on whose authority last Friday’s meeting was adjourned, and is requesting copies of meeting minutes Samuels relied on to determine his ineligibility.

Additionally, he also wants Samuels to provide confirmation that any objection to the eligibility of any nominee will be determined before that meeting by an independent process, and that the subscription of the Clarendon Municipal Corporation is paid and that its councillors are in good standing.

sashana.small@gleanerjm.com