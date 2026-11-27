Solicitor General Marlene Aldred on Thursday raised a red flag in relation to Section 35(1) of the Registration (Shared Community) Act 2026, arguing that it is not consistent with Section 15 of the Constitution.

Her pronouncement followed committee member Cleveland Tomlinson’s identification of an inconsistency in the bill, which he said warranted careful review.

Section 35(1) of the proposed statute states: “Where a proprietor fails or refuses to pay contributions levied in accordance with Section 23, the community corporation may sell the lot owned by the proprietor, in accordance with this act, to recover the unpaid contributions.”

Section 23 says the community corporation shall levy contributions that are to be paid by each proprietor based on the proportion of utility interest registered on the shared community plan.

Aldred, who was providing technical support to the Joint Select Committee reviewing the Registration (Shared Community) Act 2026 in Gordon House, indicated that the process outlined in Section 35(1) of the bill was problematic as the court had to be involved in the process.

“It has to be a court decision. What is in the bill is not consistent with Section 15 of the Constitution,” she said. “I would go further to say, if it was ever challenged in court, I think you would have an adverse finding.”

The bill is intended to create a framework to govern the establishment of all communities with shared properties, both residential and commercial, which are not governed under the Registration (Strata Titles) Act.

Tomlinson pointed out that the provision does not require a court order to exercise power of sale.

He noted that Clause 32 of the bill requires a court order to allow for the possession of a lot to rent so that the community corporation can recover outstanding fees.

The senator questioned why the proposed law allowed for a court order to possess and rent a lot but no such requirement was in place for the sale of the property, which is of greater consequence.

Oshane Vaccianna, senior legal officer for the Real Estate Board, told the committee that there was concern about burdening the courts with more matters when there was a regulator who could oversee the proceedings.

He said it was necessary some time ago for a sale to be commissioned through the courts. However, there was an amendment to the Registration (Strata Titles) Act, which changed that requirement.

Vaccianna said the provision in the Registration (Shared Community) Act 2026 now mirrors what was amended in the Registration (Strata Titles) Act.

Citing Section 15 of the Constitution, Aldred pointed out that the supreme law prohibits the compulsory taking of property or the acquisition of any interest or right in property, except under legislation that, among other safeguards, guarantees anyone claiming an interest in or right over the property access to the courts.

However, Vaccianna said the argument about access to a court must be “fully explored legally and ventilated before a declaration is given as to constitutionality or unconstitutionality”.

In response, Aldred said only a court can rule something to be unconstitutional.

She said there is an extensive body of case law on this issue, not just in Jamaica but in Belize and other countries in the region that have similar provisions in their statutes.

Committee Chairman Robert Montague, seemingly, was concerned about how the bill reached Parliament with such a significant gap.

“This process of doing legislation for it to be laid in Parliament goes through a lot of steps, and if we are now finding out these gaps at this stage, something is wrong with the steps.”

The solicitor general said the joint select committee that reviewed the Charter of Fundamental Rights and Freedoms had said that after its enactment, there would be a need to review all the laws to ensure that existing provisions were consistent with the Charter.

However, she said that that review had not happened.

edmond.campbell@gleanerjm.com