Mother’s Food Group (MFG) has reopened its Santa Cruz restaurant a little more than a year after Hurricane Melissa forced its closure in October 2025.

The restaurant resumed operations on November 19, restoring a familiar gathering place in one of the parishes hardest hit by the storm and bringing back a workforce of up to 30 employees.

Hurricane Melissa caused extensive structural damage to the facility, prompting a year-long rebuilding effort. The upgraded restaurant now features a modernised dining area and a refurbished drive-through, according to the owners.

The project required an investment of more than $100 million and reflects the company’s long-term commitment to Santa Cruz and the wider St Elizabeth community, it added.

During the closure, Mother’s said it retained the jobs of affected employees by redeploying them to Mother’s locations in Mandeville and May Pen as well as to the Mother’s-operated canteen at Manchester High School.

With the reopening, those employees have returned to Santa Cruz.

“Santa Cruz has been part of the Mother’s family for a long time, and that didn’t change when the doors closed,” said Sheldon Seymour, managing director of Mother’s Food Group.

“Reopening here was never a question of if, only when. We’re proud to be back serving this community and proud of the team who never stopped believing they’d be back behind that counter.”

Located at 77 Main Street, the restaurant is now offering Mother’s full menu.