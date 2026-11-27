The University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech),has pledged to collaborate with the Universal Negro Improvement Association-African Communities League (UNIA-ACL) to promote Garveyism and African cultural studies on its Papine campus.

The commitment was made by UTech President Dr Kevin Brown at the inaugural Marcus Garvey Grounding, held on November 17.

Brown proposed an ongoing programme of public lectures, academic discussions and joint research to help students gain a deeper understanding of Garvey’s teachings and explore African contributions to science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The event commemorated the historic visit of National Hero Marcus Mosiah Garvey and 13 other members of the UNIA to the Hope Farm School on November 14, 1914. The school was established on the site now occupied by UTech.

Expressing support for the initiative, Brown said, “I encourage Mr Golding and the UNIA-ACL to work with us to explore an ongoing programme of Garveyism and African cultural heritage here at UTech, Jamaica.”

He noted that. while many students may have a basic knowledge of Marcus Garvey as a national hero, the depth of his ideas and contributions to the black race remains largely unknown.

“I hope that this initiative, this grounding that is being established by the UNIA-ACL in Jamaica, will help to reinforce Garveyism among our youths and university students,” he stated.

Pointing to the university’s historical links with Garvey beyond the 1914 visit, Brown referenced the Amy Jacques Garvey Residential Hall, named in honour of Garvey’s second wife. He also recalled the 2017 visit to the campus by Garvey’s son, Dr Julius Garvey, which was facilitated by the then student-led African Cultural Renaissance Movement (ACRM).

Brown called for a revival of the organisation, suggesting that the Marcus Garvey Grounding could inspire students to restore its presence and activities on campus.

Renewed engagement

Convened by Steven Golding, president of the UNIA-ACL Jamaica, the event formed part of the wider Global Garvey Grounding initiative, which seeks to encourage renewed engagement with locations around the world where Marcus Garvey delivered speeches and interacted with audiences.

The initiative, Golding explained, is intended not only to commemorate Garvey’s historic presence at those sites but also to deepen public engagement with the philosophy and teachings he developed in the years that followed.

“What we want to do is host this grounding annually, not only to remember the fact that Marcus Garvey was here, but to proliferate the teachings of Garvey as they evolved a decade or two after that visit,” Golding stated.

He welcomed Brown’s call for deeper engagement between the two organisations, saying the grounding highlighted not only the significance of Garvey’s visit to the university but also his wider work in Jamaica and his vision for black education, agricultural development and self-sufficiency.

Reading an excerpt from The Daily Chronicle, a newspaper published during Garvey’s time, Golding highlighted Garvey’s early intention to establish a Tuskegee-inspired institution in Jamaica where young black people could receive training in agricultural science and food production.

Golding also underscored the importance of cultural reclamation through education during a reading from his childhood publication, Daddy Marcus Nursery Rhymes. The publication reimagines traditional Eurocentric nursery rhymes through Afro-Caribbean historical narratives.

He explained that the book was conceived as a reparative educational exercise designed to encourage meaningful representation of African history, heritage and identity in educational material used by young children.

“Reparation goes beyond compensation. Reparation also means we have to be able to identify the things that we should have repaired a long time ago,” he remarked, challenging educators and institutions to examine the historical and cultural influences shaping the curriculum.

Addressing the issue of reparations and the role of curriculum-based education, Kim Poole, Baltimore-based cultural strategist and founder and executive director of the Teaching Artists Institute (TAI), examined how African history, cultural knowledge and identity could be integrated into education systems.

“What we want as global African people is not to be restored to a place that no longer exists. What we want is regeneration,” Poole stated.

She also expressed hope for collaboration between the TAI and UTech, to develop a transnational reparative curriculum spanning early-childhood education to postgraduate studies. Such an initiative, she said, could position the university as a partner in advancing scholarship and educational reform across the Afro-Caribbean diaspora.

editorial@gleanerjm.com