Vaccination registration now open for priority groups

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that registration for COVID-19 vaccination is now open for priority groups.

They are persons 60 years and older, healthcare workers, and staff members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, Jamaica Defence Force, Jamaica Fire Brigade, Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency, Jamaica Customs, and the Department of Correctional Services.

Members of the public who fall in any of these cohorts can utilise two methods for registering for the vaccine.

Registration may be done using the online portal on the Ministry’s website at www.moh.gov.jm or call the National Vaccination Hotline at 888-663-5683.

Staff members from the fire brigade, PICA, corrections, and Jamaica Customs are being asked to bring a work ID to verify employment.

Persons are also reminded to bring proof of appointment.

Additionally, persons 60 years and older are permitted to have one caregiver with them.

In the meantime, the Ministry is reminding persons who have taken their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine that they are not fully protected until they have received both shots.

With this in mind, persons are being reminded to continue to observe all the infection prevention and control measures such as wearing a mask, maintaining a physical distance of six feet or more, and frequently washing hands with soap and water or use hand sanitisers.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.