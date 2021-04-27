South Camp correctional officer arrested for smuggling contraband

A correctional officer based at the South Camp Road Adult Correctional Centre is now facing criminal charges for smuggling contraband into a prison.

Sophia Meek of a St Mary address has been charged with introducing contraband into a penal institution and possession of ganja.

She has been granted station bail.

Her court date could not be immediately ascertained.

Police, acting on intelligence, swooped down on Meek at the St Andrew-based prison on Monday.

It is reported that her locker was searched and several packages of compressed conj as well as cell phones found.

The targeted operation came a day after an intense pre-dawn search at the prison.

More than 20 phones and other prohibited items were reportedly taken from inmates.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @Gleaner Jamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.