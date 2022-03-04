21 guns seized at west Kingston warehouse

Twenty-one guns have been seized during an operation now under way at a warehouse in west Kingston, law enforcement sources have revealed.

The cache comprises 18 pistols, three rifles and a “significant quantity” of bullets, sources told The Gleaner.

“A whole heap of ammunition,” one source insisted.

Police investigators are still at the warehouse, located along Industrial Terrace, searching for more weapons.

There is no indication, so far, where the weapons were shipped from and who were the intended recipients.

More details soon.

