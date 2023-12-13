Major traffic changes for Lucea, Hanover

In a bid to reduce the level of congestion in Lucca, Hanover, the National Works Agency (NWA) will be implementing major traffic changes ahead of the festive season.

Effective Thursday, December 14, Willie Delisser Drive in Lucea will be converted from a one-way traffic system to now accommodate two lanes of traffic, travelling in either direction.

Congestion has been a growing problem in the town of Lucea.

As the town develops the situation has become worse, with many stakeholders calling for the issue to be addressed.

Consequently, the NWA, in consultation with various stakeholders, has decided to permanently convert Willie Delisser to a two-way traffic flow.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The change forms part of a targeted approach to addressing the issue.

Community Relations Officer for the NWA's Western Region, Janel Ricketts, says motorists travelling from the direction of Montego Bay towards Negril will be allowed to turn right onto Willie Delisser Drive.

While motorists travelling from Negril towards Lucea must keep left.

Ricketts says as part of efforts to reduce traffic in the town centre, additional turning lanes will be provided in the vicinity of Main Street and Willie Delisser Boulevard and Church Street and its intersection with Willie Delisser Drive,

Additionally, three roadways in and around the town are being repaired to provide ease of movement.

These are Main Street, Malcolm Heights and Millers Drive.

Motorists are being advised to obey the posted warning signs and instructions of members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, who will be on hand to help support commuters as they get accustomed to the changes.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

