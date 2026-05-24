NWA rehabilitating several St Andrew gullies to boost resilience ahead of hurricane season

The National Works Agency (NWA) says it is undertaking a project to rehabilitate select major gullies in St Andrew as part of efforts to improve the resilience of these waterways ahead of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season.

The gullies to receive attention include two sections of the Constant Spring Gully located along Carawina Avenue, the gully that runs under the Torrington Bridge, Yoro Crescent Gully, Burgher Gully, and the Gem Road Gully.

The works are valued at $143 million.

Manager of Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, said work has already commenced on the Yoro Crescent Gully and the Gem Road Gully.

The NWA said works on the Gem Road Gully, which includes the reconstruction of a section of the gully wall and invert, were nearing completion.

The gully’s invert is the floor of the channel that allows water to flow efficiently.

Shaw said works are also imminent at Burgher Gully, where the NWA carried out significant temporary repairs prior to the passage of Hurricane Melissa in 2025.

The agency said sections of the gully’s invert and walls are to be repaired under a contract valued at more than $30 million.

Works on the remaining gullies are expected to get under way before the end of June.

The NWA said the gully rehabilitation project complements works to be carried out under the 2026 Mitigation Programme, valued at nearly $250 million.