Jamaica joins UK-led global coalition to end violence against women and girls

Jamaica is among eight countries joining a new United Kingdom-led International Coalition to End Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG), aimed at strengthening global efforts to ensure women and girls can live free from violence, abuse, and fear.

The coalition was launched by the United Kingdom Foreign Secretary, Yvette Cooper, during the recent Global Partnerships Conference in London.

Founding member countries are the United Kingdom, Jamaica, South Africa, Brazil, Morocco, Spain, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Australia.

The initiative is intended to strengthen practical action to prevent violence against women and girls, including domestic abuse, sexual violence and online abuse.

It will also support efforts to prevent sexual violence in conflict and humanitarian crises.

Under the partnership, participating countries will share expertise, strengthen prevention efforts, expand survivor-centred support systems and develop national action plans aimed at protecting women and girls and holding perpetrators accountable.

According to the coalition, violence against women and girls remains a global emergency, affecting an estimated one in three women worldwide during their lifetime.

Launching the initiative, Cooper said violence against women and girls must be treated as a global priority.

“Violence against women and girls is a global emergency, not just a national emergency. We are determined to work across borders to ensure women’s safety is a worldwide priority,” Cooper said.

She also pointed to accounts from women and girls affected by conflict and sexual violence, stressing the need for stronger international action.

Meanwhile, Jamaica’s Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, welcomed the initiative and reaffirmed Jamaica’s commitment to addressing gender-based violence.

“Violence against women and girls requires not only strong laws and policies, but coordinated, survivor-centred systems that protect, respond to and prevent violence,” Grange said.

She added that Jamaica remains committed to strengthening its gender response systems, expanding support services for survivors, addressing harmful masculinities and advancing collective global action to end gender-based violence.

British High Commissioner to Jamaica, Alicia Herbert, also welcomed Jamaica’s participation as a founding member of the coalition.

“The United Kingdom is proud to partner with Jamaica as one of the founding members of this new International Coalition to End Violence Against Women and Girls,” Herbert said.

She noted that the partnership reflects a shared commitment to prevention, survivor-centred support, stronger systems of protection and accountability for perpetrators.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, also endorsed the initiative, saying Jamaica welcomed continued collaboration with international partners to strengthen protections and expand support systems for women and girls.

The coalition forms part of wider international efforts to place women and girls at the centre of peace, security and development policies.

The United Kingdom is expected to convene a major international summit next year where coalition members will outline additional commitments and report on progress made.