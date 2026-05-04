River training challenges further delay completion of Troy Bridge project

Persistent rainfall in South Trelawny has led to a third missed deadline for completion of the Troy Bridge reconstruction project.

"The river training which is a key component of the bridge has encountered setbacks because when the river is in spate the gabion baskets cannot be placed," said Stephen Shaw, Manager Communication and Customer Service at the National Works Agency (NWA).

Farmers and residents of Troy have already started using the new structure for vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

However, Shaw explained that although the bridge construction is complete, the river training component of the $230 million project is very necessary.

"If that is not in place, which will ensure the water runs under rather than around, it will cause trouble in the future," Shaw said.

Shaw did not provide a new completion deadline.

"Having missed three completion deadlines, I would rather wait until the whole thing is complete," he said.

The former Troy Bridge, which connected sections of south Trelawny and north west Manchester, was destroyed during Tropical Storm Sandy in 2021.

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