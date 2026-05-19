Portmore car salesman charged with fraud over undelivered vehicles

A Portmore, St Catherine man has been charged with fraud after he allegedly failed to deliver motor vehicles for which he collected down payments from customers.

Charged is 44-year-old car salesman Adrian Cope, otherwise called ‘Adri’.

Cope has been charged with fraudulent conversion and breaches of the Consumer Protection Act following incidents reported in his community on December 9 and December 16, 2020.

According to reports from the Portmore police, about 11:00 a.m. on one occasion, Cope received $400,000 as a down payment towards the purchase of a motor vehicle overseas.

The complainant reportedly remained in contact with Cope, who allegedly indicated that the vehicle would arrive in Jamaica at a specified time.

However, the vehicle was never delivered and the complainant was not refunded.

In another incident, a woman reportedly paid Cope $210,000 and US$800 as a down payment towards the purchase of a vehicle from the United States.

The police say the vehicle was not delivered and no refund was provided.

The matters were subsequently reported to the police and investigations were launched.

Following a question-and-answer session conducted in the presence of his attorney, Cope was formally charged.

His court date is currently being finalised.

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