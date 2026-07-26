Guyana appoints experts tasked with investigating ferry capsizing that killed dozens

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — Guyana’s government on Sunday appointed a group of international experts to investigate the recent sinking of a state ferry that killed dozens of passengers in the country’s worst maritime disaster on record.

The 87-year-old MV Barima capsized in Atlantic waters on June 18 after it departed the capital, Georgetown, en route to Port Kaituma, an Indigenous community near Venezuela.

Authorities have said they believe 179 passengers were aboard, but divers so far have found only 73 bodies, with another 76 people rescued.

International teams are still trying to recover the vessel so experts can inspect it.

President Irfaan Ali said in a state address Sunday that the investigative team has been given widespread powers and is expected to operate independently.

Belize’s former attorney general, Phillip Godfrey Smith, was appointed chairman of the five-person team tasked with the investigation, including whether professional negligence is to blame.

Other members include an attorney, a naval architect and maritime experts from Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago.

Local authorities have so far arrested three people, including the rescued captain, who was accused of testing positive for marijuana, along with another crew member.

Ali said the team will be asked to scrutinize the “passenger management, including embarkation, manifest preparation, the possible overcrowding of the vessel, the storage of cargo, the availability and use of life-saving equipment and adherence to passenger safety requirements.”

Dozens of people rescued after clinging to debris for hours have claimed that the ferry was overloaded with passengers and cargo, including vehicles and large pallets.

They also asserted that the MV Barima was taking in water but that crews had dismissed this as “normal.”

Ali said his administration wants the commission to determine whether there were “any acts of negligence, misconduct, dereliction of duty and other failures by any individual, entity or institution contributed to or caused the disaster, including neglect of its condition, maintenance history, sea tides, functioning navigation and communication equipment and other operational factors.”

Ali said authorities hope the commission will recommend institutional and operational reforms as well as any other measures necessary to strengthen maritime safety, “improve emergency preparedness and response and reduce the likelihood of similar tragedies occurring in the future.”

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