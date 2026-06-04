27-y-o shot dead in St James

A 27-year-old man was shot and killed by unknown assailants in Maroon Town, St James, Wednesday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Chanoy 'Box Head' Steven, a labourer of Phoenix Road in the community.

Reports are that the attack occurred at about 6:10 p.m.

Steven was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives assigned to the Maroon Town police are probing the murder.

The killing comes as the St James police continues to record the highest number of murders among Jamaica’s 19 police divisions this year.

As at May 31, the division had recorded 30 murders, eight more than the 22 reported during the corresponding period last year, representing a 36 per cent increase.

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