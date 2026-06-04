Dismissed JCF probationer killed in police shooting after alleged taxi hijacking in Kingston

The man fatally shot by police following an alleged taxi hijacking along Camp Road in Kingston on Wednesday was a former Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) probationer, according to police sources.

The deceased, 34-year-old Sean Raby, was dismissed from the force before completing his probationary period after being found guilty of misconduct and conduct deemed prejudicial to the good order and reputation of the organisation, an official said.

Reports are that about 6:20 p.m., Raby boarded a taxi as a passenger en route to downtown Kingston, when the vehicle stopped to pick up a female commuter. An argument reportedly developed after Raby objected to the additional passenger.

The taxi operator reportedly observed that Raby was armed with a firearm. Fearing for his safety, the driver reportedly placed the vehicle in neutral, exited, and alerted a passing police patrol for assistance.

Raby then allegedly took control of the vehicle and drove off, triggering a police chase.

During the pursuit, he reportedly fired several shots at the police. The chase ended when the car crashed into a utility post along Camp Road.

Police say Raby was subsequently shot and killed during a confrontation with officers. A firearm, a 9mm pistol containing nine rounds, was recovered at the scene.

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has launched a probe into the fatal shooting.

The incident is the first fatal police shooting reported in June. As at June 4, 140 people had been fatally shot by members of the security forces since the start of the year, according to INDECOM.

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