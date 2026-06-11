Troy residents welcome return of vital bridge

Western Bureau:

After several years of being cut off from neighbouring communities and being forced to use longer routes to reach markets, farmers in Troy and neighbouring districts in southern Trelawny have welcomed the opening of the new $230 million Troy Bridge.

The bridge, which replaces the original 19th-century structure that collapsed in 2021 during the passage of Tropical Storm Grace, was officially opened last Friday by Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness. It will reconnect communities in Trelawny, Manchester and St Elizabeth that had been cut off.

Harvey Williams, a yam farmer who faced serious inconvenience following the collapse of the old bridge, had been forced to take a longer route to get his produce to Santa Cruz in St Elizabeth. He was a picture of delight as he watched Dr Holness cut the ribbon to commission the new bridge into service.

"In the early days when the bridge broke down, I nearly lost my life. I was transporting yams across a pulley over the bridge when I slipped. I had to let go of the yam and grab the pulley so that did not fall in," said Williams, referring to a makeshift pulley residents had installed to cross the collapsed bridge.

Williams and other farmers had to pay more than usual to transport their produce by truck from their communities to the Santa Cruz market, via Christiana in Manchester.

“Now that the bridge is opened, we can reach the market in a shorter time and at a reduced cost. We the farmers are happy and grateful for the bridge," he said.

Noel Miller, a resident of Cowic Park —about a 10-minute drive from Troy High School where he works as a teacher — had been forced to travel for up to two hours to get to work.

“When the bridge collapsed in 2021, it plunged us into having to drive a long route to school. Four hours of travelling was part of our daily routine,” he said. “Children were transferred from Troy to other high schools in neighbouring St Elizabeth.”

He added: “With the bridge now opened, these students will return. It was only when we lost the bridge that we fully realised its importance. Words are not enough to express our appreciation for the opening.”

Mikael Phillips, the member of parliament for Manchester North Western, which borders Troy, welcomed the new bridge.

"Residents of my constituency who worked or had business in Troy had to rent homes in Troy to get to work on time,” said Phillips. “With the opening of the bridge, they can return to their original homes. I am relieved and happy."

George Bromfield, a deacon at Troy Baptist Church, said he is pleased that the bridge has reopened, as it will help to restore normality in the community.

“When the bridge collapsed, we had to travel for two hours to get to a funeral in Cowic Park, it presented mountains of inconvenience. The whole of Troy is happy. Life can now return to normal,” said Bromfield.

Keweenaw Frater, the principal of Troy Primary School, said that, after the bridge collapsed, the school lost several students who lived on the other side.

“When the bridge went down, we lost 30 students. I am going to visit the parents to see how many of them I can get back, along with graduates from the basic school,” he said.

Falmouth Mayor Colleen Gager, who serves as councillor for the Warsop Division in the Trelawny Municipal Corporation, said he is overjoyed by the reopening of the bridge, which is in his division.

“I can now be relieved of the constant questions from residents who kept on asking about the bridge. It is such a joy to see the people using the bridge," said Gager.

leon.jackson@gleanerjm.com