Believe the HYPE - Corporal Moesha Allen wins Commonwealth Caribbean Youth Award in London

St Andrew South Community Safety and Security Unit Sub-Officer Moesha Allen stood overwhelmed in London yesterday, not for herself, but for every young life touched by her initiative, Helping Youths Pursue Excellence (HYPE).

The Jamaican peace and justice youth advocate was named the 2026 Commonwealth Caribbean Regional Winner at the Commonwealth Youth Awards ceremony, emerging victorious from a field of nearly 1,000 applicants representing 56 member states.

“I was truly overwhelmed with gratitude. I thought about every young person whose life has been touched by HYPE and gave God thanks,” Allen told The Gleaner.

Born in the inner-city community of Rockfort, St Andrew, and raised in Bethel Town, Westmoreland, Allen said growing up in Jamaica exposed her to both the struggles and the potential of the nation's youth.

“I have seen it all,” she said. “It inspired me to create opportunities for change.”

That drive led her to establish HYPE, which now reaches more than 10,000 young people through reading camps, police youth clubs, safe school programmes and consistent mentorship, with a focus on literacy, leadership and providing safe spaces.

“I saw too many young people lacking guidance, safe spaces, and opportunities. I knew I had to act,” she said. “HYPE is community-driven, sustainable, and creates lasting impact. We don't just mentor, we transform lives.”

As the sub-officer in charge of the St Andrew South Community Safety and Security Unit, Allen patrols some of Jamaica's toughest communities, but she believes policing and mentoring are inseparable.

“For me, policing and mentoring go hand in hand. Both are about protecting and empowering people. I live to impact, influence, and inspire,” she said. “Many see me as both. I build trust by listening, being present, and leading with compassion.”

She recalled one young person who went from struggling academically and behaviourally to becoming a confident student leader.

“That transformation reminds me why I serve.”

Allen's work aligns with Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 16: Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions. In recognition of her impact, she received £3,000 (J$622,440) to expand her work.

“This recognition shows girls that leadership has no limits. Your background should never define your future,” the JCF officer said. “I want this to attract more investment in Jamaican youth and expand opportunities across the region.”

Looking ahead, Allen said HYPE will expand its literacy, peacebuilding and mentorship programmes to reach even more communities, despite the ongoing challenge of securing sustainable funding.

Her message to young Jamaicans is simple: “Your circumstances do not determine your destiny. Keep believing, stay focused, and never stop pursuing excellence.”

For Allen, peace and justice mean creating “safe communities, equal opportunities, and young people who feel heard, valued, and protected.”

“Jamaica’s youth are our greatest hope and our greatest investment,” she added.

She said her proudest moment came when her family, colleagues in the division and members of the St Andrew South community reacted to the news.

“They were proud and emotional. Their support has been my greatest source of strength.”

If she had one wish for St Andrew South, Allen said, it would be that “every child have equal access to safety, quality education, and opportunity”.

antoine.lodge@gleanerjm.com