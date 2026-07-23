Clarendon seniors show age is no barrier

“We can still add to society.”

That declaration echoed across the Phase Two Community Centre in Longville Park on Tuesday as senior citizens from across Clarendon embraced the annual Clarendon Senior Citizens’ Sports Day, demonstrating that active ageing extends beyond physical fitness. The event was hosted by the National Council for Senior Citizens (NCSC), an agency within the Ministry of Labour and Social Security.

For many participants, the event served as a reminder that life after retirement can remain purposeful, socially enriching and mentally rewarding, while reinforcing that older people continue to make valuable contributions to their families and communities.

Laughter, applause and friendly competition filled the venue as the seniors tested their skills in a variety of activities, including maths, potato and spelling races, and a lively ska dance competition.

Among the day’s standout performers was 65-year-old Leith Parkinson, a Longville Park senior, who captured the ska dance title.

“We still can add to society,” Parkinson said. “It’s a good feeling to be here, seeing seniors involved in something like this.”

For 78-year-old Christine Gayle Ranger of Corn Piece in Hayes, the annual sports day has become a highlight she eagerly anticipates.

“I always enjoy it, and I have been doing it for years,” she told The Gleaner.

Encouraging more seniors to participate, Ranger added: “I would like other seniors to come out and see what the sports day is like, so that they too can join; and if you’re not a senior, you can come as a volunteer.”

Sixty-two-year-old Donovan Burrell of the Suttons Senior Citizens’ Club, who claimed first place in one of the races, said the event offers a welcome escape from the pressures many seniors quietly face.

“It gives you a chance to get away from the everyday stress. You get a time to go out, have fun, and interact with other people. It gives you that extra push and drive. You exercise yourself and you feel good,” Burrell said.

Burrell said the Suttons Club remains active in community development through its Community Development Committee (CDC), supporting initiatives aimed at strengthening the community and encouraging self-sufficiency.

President of the Longville Park CDC, Derrymore Patrick, said the event challenged misconceptions about ageing.

“A lot of people do not know that seniors have a life, and there’s life after retirement,” Patrick said. “It is for us to ensure that they live a very comfortable, enriching and fulfilling life.”

He described programmes such as the sports day as essential in keeping older people socially connected, physically active and engaged in their communities, while celebrating the invaluable contributions they continue to make.

PERSONAL GROWTH

Parish organiser for the NCSC, Toshane Young, said the programme forms part of the organisation’s commitment to promoting healthy, active and productive ageing among older people.

Young explained that activities such as the sports day go beyond recreation, providing benefits for seniors’ physical and mental well-being, while helping to combat loneliness and social isolation.

She noted that for some participants, joining senior citizens’ clubs has transformed their daily lives by giving them a space to interact, build friendships and regain a sense of purpose.

“One of the seniors was saying in the WhatsApp group how she used to be home all the time, and she is so grateful for the senior citizens’ club, where she can come out,” Young shared.

She added that the clubs also provide opportunities for personal growth, allowing seniors to develop new skills, share knowledge and participate in activities such as educational outings, dominoes, spelling and sports competitions.

According to Young, the impact of participation can be especially meaningful for seniors who may not have had opportunities for formal achievements earlier in life.

“For some of these seniors, it’s the first time they’re winning a medal or getting certificates,” she said, explaining that some had sacrificed their own education and aspirations to support their families.

Young said the confidence gained through these experiences reinforces the importance of creating spaces where older persons feel valued, included and connected.

olivia.brown@gleanjerm.com