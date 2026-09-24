Children urged to choose peace

The nation’s children are being encouraged to choose peace by showing love to each other and avoiding unnecessary conflicts.

Director of Regional Education Services in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Otis Brown, made the call while addressing the official launch of the Trees for Peace Competition 2026 on Monday at Tavares Gardens Primary School in Kingston.

He urged children to exercise restraint and walk away from situations that could escalate into disputes.

He said that they do not always have to respond to provocation, or have the final say in disagreements.

“Sometimes you're considered even wiser when you close your mouth, say nothing at all, rather than trying to match the next person,” Brown noted.

“Walk away in peace. It makes a world of difference.”

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