Past students step up for Knockalva Polytechnic College

WESTERN BUREAU:

Twenty-six students from Knockalva Polytechnic College (KPC), in Hanover, who were impacted by the passage of Hurricane Melissa, have received scholarship support to the tune of J$4 million from the school’s overseas based past students to help ease their financial burden going into the new school year.

The Knockalva International Alumni Association (KIAA) made the donation during its fifth anniversary and reunion celebrations in Houston, Texas, which was held from July 24 to July 26. The cheque was presented to the school’s board chairman, L. Anthony Lawrence, and Principal Natalie Wallace-Thompson, who were in attendance.

The scholarships will be awarded to students pursuing the Associate of Science degree in General Agriculture. Applicants must satisfy the programme’s matriculation requirements, including passes in five Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate subjects, which must include English Language and Mathematics, or their equivalent.

In presenting the donation, KIAA President Dr Milton Daley said the association remains committed to investing in the future of the school.

“This contribution reflects KIAA’s continued commitment to investing in the future of our alma mater. We remain dedicated to supporting the college through scholarships and initiatives that create opportunities for students to succeed,” Daley said.

Wallace-Thompson described the donation as “a powerful investment in the dreams, potential and future success of our students”.

She said the funds would help reduce financial barriers while giving more students the opportunity to pursue tertiary education in the pursuit of successful careers.

“The impact of this donation will be felt by many students as it helps to ease financial burdens, expand educational opportunities, and empower them to pursue their academic and career aspirations with greater confidence,” she said.

Lawrence said the contribution was timely, noting that many families across western Jamaica continue to struggle with the effects of Hurricane Melissa, which battered the region last October.

“This level of support has come at a most opportune time as many households in western Jamaica, from which our students come, are still being impacted by the devastation,” he said, while expressing gratitude to the past students on behalf of the current students.

Knockalva Polytechnic College is the only institution of its kind in western Jamaica, serving students primarily from Hanover, St James and Westmoreland. The college offers programmes in agriculture and environmental science, business management, computer engineering technology, health and wellness tourism, agri-processing, technical and vocational education, and industry certification.

The institution is being positioned to become Jamaica’s leading polytechnic institution for agriculture, technology and applied sciences through equipping students to strengthen food production, drive innovation and support national economic growth.

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com