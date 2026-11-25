Jamaica’s decision to make a dramatic shift in its foreign policy by voting to abstain at the United Nations in late October on the lifting of the decades-long economic embargo against Cuba was influenced, in part, by the Donald Trump administration who asked the Jamaican Government for support on the vexed issue.

The revelation was made Tuesday night in Parliament by Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness who argued that even before Jamaica was approached by the Americans, he had signaled as the outgoing chairman of CARICOM that there would be a change in Jamaica’s foreign policy.

“We were asked for our support from the United States,” Holness declared.

He told members of the Lower House that the government surveyed the global landscape from earlier this year and made certain adjustments to its foreign policy.

Asked by Leader of the Opposition Mark Golding whether the US Government pressured Jamaica into abstaining on the Cuba vote at the UN, the prime minister said: “Certainly, no pressure was brought on me. No one threatened me or anything like that. I just want to make it clear Jamaica is not the country that you threaten, that’s not our history, that’s not who we are”.

Member of Parliament for St Andrew Western Anthony Hylton tabled questions for the prime minister’s response on the controversial vote by Jamaica at the UN.

Hylton asked when and by whom the decision to abstain in the UN vote on Cuba was made. Holness said Cabinet deliberated on the issue on October 26, a day before the Jamaican parliament traditionally debated the annual resolution on the lifting of the US embargo against Cuba.

The Opposition MP also queried when the Jamaican ambassador was given instructions on how to vote at the UN. The prime minister said the foreign affairs minister advised the ambassador on the evening of October 27 but the instruction was given at the end of the local Cuban debate in Parliament.

Holness also said the Jamaican government did not signal to its Cuban counterpart that it would change its vote at the UN in October.

Hylton argued that he was not challenging or questioning the Government’s right to make changes to its foreign policy. However, he contended that the issue was about accountability and that Cabinet had a duty of candour to Parliament in relation to such a significant change in its foreign policy.

The parliamentary Opposition had accused the Holness administration of misleading the House by failing to disclose its intended vote at the UN during a debate in Jamaica’s Parliament on the Cuban blockade.

However, the Government has said the resolution that was debated and “unanimously” passed on October 27 in Parliament was dissimilar to the traditional Cuban motion brought to the House.

The Opposition had complained that they did not get a copy of the resolution before or during the debate. State Minister for foreign affairs and foreign trade Alando Terrelonge read the resolution to the House before the start of the debate.

Holness argued that the resolution had signaled the government’s change in policy.

He noted that when the US asked for Jamaica’s vote it was not unusual as Cuba does the same thing every year.

The prime minister said the Government refused to get “caught into dogma and ideology”, noting that the decision by Cabinet was in the interest of the Jamaican people.

He said Cabinet deliberations are not always disclosed but decisions are divulged.

Westmoreland Eastern MP Dr Dayton Campbell quizzed Holness on the timeline given by the Government on when it decided to abstain at the UN.

“If the government was asked by the US to support their decision, and the Cabinet deliberated on the matter on October 26 and the PM is saying to Parliament that the deliberation took place on the 26 but the decision was on the evening of the 27th, what is the purpose then of saying that the Opposition did not read the motion that was substantially different?” he asked.

Continuing, Campbell asked, “What was this substantial difference trying to communicate if the decision was not taken until the end of the debate?”

He also wanted to know why the Government invited the Cuban ambassador to Parliament on October 27 if it had contemplated not to support and vote with the Cuban people.

“Would you agree that by inviting the ambassador to the Parliament that it signaled to her and to us in the Parliament that Jamaica’s position has not changed?” he questioned.

But Holness contended that after the resolution received full support in the House, the foreign affairs minister acted.

He said once that was established, the foreign affairs minister, "considering the deliberations of the Cabinet and paying regard to the Parliament, gave a direction for a vote to proceed at the UN".

- Edmond Campbell

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