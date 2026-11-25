President of the Jamaica Medical Doctors Association (JMDA), Dr Jubilee Brown-Service, says her association expects the payment of new emergency duty rates to junior doctors in the January 2027 pay cycle.

She said the JMDA met with officials from the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service on October 28 and both parties agreed that the new emergency rates would take effect on November 1, 2026.

The JMDA president told The Gleaner Tuesday night that her association is awaiting a meeting at the earliest possible time with finance officials to continue discussions on the other two elements of the landmark award made by the Industrial Disputes Tribunal (IDT).

Opposition spokesman on finance Julian Robinson sought an update on the issue during a meeting of the Standing Finance Committee of Parliament that examined the First Supplementary Estimates of Expenditure which was debated and passed on Tuesday.

Robinson wanted to know whether a provision was made in the budget to pay the doctors following the IDT ruling.

Finance and the Public Service Minister Fayval Williams, who confirmed that the ministry met with JMDA representatives in October, was tightlipped on the outcome of the first meeting.

Asked when the retroactive sums will be paid to doctors, Williams said no decision was made on that as yet.

In early October, the IDT ruled in favour of the JMDA in its long-running overtime dispute with the Government. It ordered the junior doctors to be paid under a separate emergency-duty formula, retroactive to April 1, 2023.

The IDT rejected the Government’s proposal to place doctors under the standard public-sector overtime policy, arguing that the system is incompatible with round-the-clock healthcare and patient safety.

- Edmond Campbell

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