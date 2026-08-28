Holness visits Cooper’s Pen demolition site, promises ‘truthful conversation’

Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness visited Cooper's Pen, Trelawny, on Friday, where several homes were demolished on August 11.

He told the affected residents that he was seeking sustainable alternatives but could not promise to keep them on the disputed lands.

Holness said he was saddened by the incident and had moved quickly to prevent a humanitarian crisis.

READ: https://beta2.jamaica-gleaner.com/article/news/20260812/rude-awakening-demolition-crew-flattens-20-squatter-houses-coopers-pen

“I’m here today to conduct for myself a ‘ground-truthing’ exercise,” the prime minister said, explaining that he wanted to see firsthand the damage and speak directly with those affected.

READ: https://web4.jamaica-gleaner.com/article/news/20260813/government-steps-support-families-displaced-demolition-coopers-pen

However, he cautioned residents against expecting false assurances.

“I have no powers to keep you here. So the conversation is not about keeping you here,” Holness said.

Instead, he said discussions would focus on identifying alternatives and helping residents transition to “regular and legal occupation of land”.

The Prime Minister said he had taken time to study the complex and lengthy history surrounding the Cooper’s Pen situation before intervening, adding that his visit was intended to advance efforts towards a resolution.

READ: https://jamaica-gleaner.com/article/news/20260823/we-need-help-coopers-pen-residents-return-streets-plead-relocation-demolition

A Ministry of Housing team has already begun conducting social surveys among affected households, he said, and will be supported by the Social Development Commission.

Holness said the Government’s objective was to develop solutions that were “sustainable, fair and just”, while giving residents access to legal property ownership and helping to break cycles of intergenerational poverty.

- Albert Ferguson

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