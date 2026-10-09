Jamaica monitoring international situation with Ebola

Jamaica has intensified its preparedness and monitoring activities in response to international developments concerning Ebola, while maintaining high immunisation coverage against measles, says Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie.

Addressing a recent post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House in St Andrew, Bisasor-McKenzie said the Ministry of Health and Wellness had reviewed its clinical management protocols, isolation facilities and other emergency response arrangements to ensure the country remained prepared to manage any potential threat.

She noted that the Ministry has been actively monitoring the international situation since Ebola was declared a public health emergency of international concern, drawing on lessons and preparedness measures established following the major outbreak in 2015.

The CMO said the Ministry was also observing developments in Kenya, where a new case had been reported, as part of its ongoing surveillance activities.

Turning to measles, Bisasor-McKenzie highlighted Jamaica’s strong immunisation performance, noting that coverage had remained above 95 per cent across all antigens, despite disruptions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said the country had maintained comparatively high vaccination rates at a time when several other countries experienced declines in immunisation coverage.

The CMO reported that coverage for the first and second doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine had improved from approximately 89 per cent to 93 per cent last year. She said the progress placed Jamaica in a favourable position to reduce the risk of local transmission should measles cases be imported into the island.

Bisasor-McKenzie said the Ministry continues to monitor reports of fever and rash through its routine disease surveillance system, with testing conducted where necessary to investigate suspected cases.

She emphasised that these measures were important for detecting potential infections early and supporting a timely public health response.

She reiterated that the Ministry would continue to monitor international disease developments, strengthen preparedness arrangements and maintain surveillance and immunisation efforts to protect the health of the Jamaican population.

- JIS News

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