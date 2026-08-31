Mayberry brings investment guidance to Christel House

Mayberry Investments Limited (MIL) is seeking to improve financial literacy and access to investment opportunities among families from underserved communities through its participation in the recent Information Fair hosted by Christel House Jamaica (CHJ).

The event formed part of CHJ’s annual Kick Off Week and gave staff and parents an opportunity to engage directly with representatives from Mayberry’s Asset Management and Relationship Management teams about investing and the range of financial services offered by the Mayberry Group.

Christel House Jamaica is a nonprofit educational institution focused on breaking the cycle of poverty through education and support for children and families from underserved communities. The organisation serves more than 470 students, providing education, healthcare support, family assistance, character development, career guidance and daily nutrition.

At the fair, Mayberry representatives engaged with parents and staff, providing information on the investment process and opportunities designed to accommodate different financial goals and risk appetites.

The team also fielded questions about savings vehicles, unit trusts and broader wealth-building strategies, tailoring the discussions to the needs of those attending.

“Our participation in Christel House Jamaica’s Information Fair reflects Mayberry’s belief that financial literacy should be accessible to every Jamaican family. Conversations like these help demystify investing and put real opportunities within reach of the people who attend events like this one,” said Desiree Wheeler, marketing manager at Mayberry Investments Limited.

Mayberry said its participation forms part of its broader corporate social responsibility efforts and commitment to expanding access to investment opportunities across different segments of Jamaican society.