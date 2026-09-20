Golding calls for PNP unity, pledges stronger Jamaica

People’s National Party (PNP) president Mark Golding has called for greater unity within the party, urging members to put the movement’s shared mission above personal ambitions as the Opposition seeks to strengthen its appeal to Jamaicans.

Addressing the PNP’s 88th annual conference in Savanna-La-Mar, Westmoreland, on Sunday, Golding said the party must reflect on the results of last year’s general election, in which it doubled its parliamentary representation from 14 to 28 seats but did not secure enough seats to form the Government.

“We must reflect and learn from both parts of that verdict,” Golding said.

He said the PNP must be humble enough to consider why some Jamaicans who wanted change were not yet prepared to support the party.

“We have listened. We are learning. And we are changing,” he said.

“We cannot ask the country to change its government unless we show that we are prepared to change ourselves,” said Golding.

Golding said the party must become more present in communities between elections and demonstrate through its conduct in Opposition how it would govern if returned to office.

“We must show the Jamaican people why we are the right choice to govern this country.”

He called for discipline, integrity and performance from every elected PNP representative, while urging the party to broaden its appeal among young people, women, workers, farmers, business owners and Jamaicans who have never supported a political party.

“Unity does not mean that we must always agree on everything. It means that our shared mission is greater than any personal ambition. No individual is bigger than this movement,” Golding said.

He also appealed to Jamaicans who voted for another party, as well as those who did not vote, saying the PNP was listening to them.

“We do not ask for blind loyalty. We ask you to judge our conduct and examine our proposed programme for this nation,” he said.

Golding pledged that if the PNP forms the Government, it would govern for all Jamaicans, regardless of political affiliation.

He said people who support the ruling Jamaica Labour Party, as well as those who do not identify with any political colour, are Jamaicans who deserve equal rights and justice.

“I give you this assurance. When the people entrust us with government, we will govern for every Jamaican, not only for those who wear orange, because those who wear green and those who wear no particular colour are our Jamaican brothers and sisters and deserve equal rights and justice, too.”

The PNP president also urged party supporters to leave the conference prepared to work in their communities, including helping families still struggling after Hurricane Melissa, listening to young people and advocating for communities in need of better roads, water supply, schools and clinics.

“Earn the respect and trust of the people, one household at a time,” he said.

Golding urged supporters not to respond to political cynicism with anger, but with “work, with humility, with honesty and integrity, and with genuine love for the people”.

He said the PNP’s vision for Jamaica was one in which work pays, young people can build their futures at home, wealth is created, hospitals heal the sick, schools prepare young minds and communities have a voice in decisions affecting them.

“A Jamaica where elected office means public trust,” he said.

Golding also said the country needed a Government that actively puts people first, arguing that Jamaica’s problems could not be fixed by people “sitting back and watching from a distance”.

He told supporters that the PNP’s work must extend beyond political campaigning and that the party must help rebuild communities and restore trust.

“Stand with us. Work with us. Organise with us. Help us build a Jamaica that works for all and is nice for everyone,” Golding said.

He ended his address with a call to put people first “in the West”, “in every community across Jamaica”, and “in every decision that affects them” as the country is rebuilt.

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